On Monday, No. 20 Illinois basketball dominated its way to a 43-point victory over Missouri in the annual Braggin' Rights game. In the process, they secure a much-coveted trophy.

It was big man Tomislav Ivisic who received the trophy, and as he and his teammates celebrated, they asked him to break it, per Jeremy Werner of 24/7 Sports. It was actually Ivisic's twin brother, Zvonimir Ivisic, who had encouraged him to break the trophy, per Joey Wagner of 24/7 Sports.

#illini Tomislav Ivisic wanted to break another trophy so bad pic.twitter.com/STINtAsthL — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) December 23, 2025

The concept of breaking the trophy stems from their recent 75-62 victory over No. 19 Tennessee. After winning, the players made their way back to the locker room to find a customized guitar with half Illinois orange and half Tennessee orange.

After head coach Brad Underwood made his way into the locker room, Ivisic smashed the guitar to smithereens. Thus, living up to the Smashville moniker. With the win over Missouri, Illinois is now 9-3 on the year.

Also, they are now 36-20 in the annual Braggin' Rights game. Ivisic finished the game with 14 points and five rebounds. Guard Keaton Wagler led the way with 22 points.

On Dec. 29, Illinois will play Southern University to complete the 2025 season.

Tomislav Ivisic brings some excitement to the Illini .

Last season, the big man from Croatia had a real breakout season. Altogether, he averaged 13.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game over 32 games. So far, this year, he is averaging 10.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Additionally, Ivisic is shooting 52.6% from the field.

Altogether, Ivisic brings plenty of excitement through his versatility, efficient shooting, international experience, and playing alongside his twin brother. In addition to scoring inside, he can also score from three-point range and create opportunities for teammates.

Before coming to Illinois, he had played for the Croatian national team and in European Leagues. In Europe, he shot over 40% from the three-point line.