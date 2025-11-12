Andrej Stojakovic is on a mission to be just like his father, Peja. Peja Stojakovic was an elite hooper who could drain shots from anywhere on the court. His son plays just like him.

Andrej started his career with Stanford two seasons ago and then transferred to Cal Berkeley ahead of last season. After one season playing for the Golden Bears, Andrej transferred to Illinois to compete for a national championship. Stojakovic is one of the top players in the country with his ability to do it all. In two games this season, he is averaging 16.0 points while shooting 57%, adding 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game.

Illinois hosted Texas Tech on Tuesday night. The Fighting Illini defeated the Red Raiders by four points, and Andrej had a huge block to help seal the deal. His 23 points led the team as well.

THE BLOCK My view of Andrej Stojakovic's game-saving defense. Times up the shot perfectly 👀 #Illini pic.twitter.com/vN6nsQAeZT — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The best part about the win was that Andrej's father, Peja, was in attendance.

A weird moment toward the end of the game happened when Kylan Boswell was trying to give a take foul.

Article Continues Below

Illinois had fouls to give.. Boswell gives a take foul and it’s upgraded to a flagrant Wild pic.twitter.com/kBveH8gSMt — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) November 12, 2025

Somehow, the foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1. It's unclear how the officials came to that conclusion, but luckily for Illinois, it didn't affect the outcome. Even Scott Van Pelt let his opinion be known on the interesting, flagrant 1 call.

“Flagrant 1 is an impossibly awful call here.”

He isn't wrong. The Texas Tech player did not react as if there was any intent on trying to injure a player. These types of plays happen every single day during the college and NBA seasons. There is no doubt that this topic will continue to be talked about so that a mistake like that does not happen again.