Recently, the rumor mill heated up around the Atlanta Hawks when it was reported that point guard Trae Young and the team were working on a trade to get him to a new destination. Many labeled the Washington Wizards as a potential suitor for the multi-time All-Star, and now, that speculation has gotten some new momentum from a recent report from NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN.

“Trae Young has the Washington Wizards as his top preferred trade destination, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta is working to move Young, who has a $49 million player option in offseason that would make him an expiring contract; or opt out, leave and give Hawks significant cap space,” reported Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel also noted on X that “Trae Young and his camp are essentially telling the Hawks to get this done as soon as possible.”

Both Young and CJ McCollum, who would likely be the centerpiece of the return package should a trade go down, were ruled out for their respective games on Wednesday night. It will be the first game McCollum has missed all year, which certainly seems notable at this point.

Overall, the Hawks are just 2-8 in games that Young has played this year, and Jalen Johnson's emergence as the team's best player may make a Young trade a bit easier to swallow.

In any case, the Hawks will play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, while the Wizards will take on the Philadelphia 76ers.