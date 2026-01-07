It was previously reported that third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a contract restructure. The agreement seemingly ended his time with the Halos — although that technically was not official. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Angels general manager Perry Minasian all but officially confirmed that Rendon's time in Anaheim had indeed come to an end.

“We all know Anthony's injury history, and it's been tough for him to get on the field over the last five years,” Minasian said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “We ended up restructuring his deal. I'm not gonna get into the details of it, but he won't be in spring training. He'll be rehabbing at home.

“I don't expect to see him during the season.”

According to Taylor Blake Ward of Baseball America, Minasian also said third base is an area of the roster the team will look to address as the offseason moves forward.

The Angels are seemingly preparing to move on from Rendon, whose tenure with LA certainly did not live up to expectations. Los Angeles will attempt to move on from the third baseman.

Angels looking for third base help

The Angels have been linked to a potential trade for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. While it remains to be seen if there is legitimate interest, the Halos are rumored to at least be open to the possibility of acquiring the veteran infielder.

Arenado has been mentioned as a trade candidate all offseason. The Cardinals want to move in a different direction, and the Angels need a third baseman. A deal would make sense, but nothing has yet to gain any traction.

Whether it ends up being Arenado or someone else, the Angels are clearly preparing for a future that features a new third baseman on the roster.