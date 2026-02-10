It's been almost three years since the famous Indiana basketball coach Bobby Knight passed away at 83. Now, Indiana is doing him justice by announcing plans to construct a bronze statue in his honor, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Ultimately, the statue will be placed inside Assembly Hall alongside the statues of the 1976 National Championship team, serving as a lasting tribute to Knight's profound impact on Indiana basketball history.

Indiana announces plans for a permanent bronze statue of Hall of Fame Coach Bob Knight. The statue will be displayed alongside the 1976 National Championship statues in the south lobby of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, pic.twitter.com/XKSOY3yR0s — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 10, 2026

Knight was the head coach at Indiana from 1971 to 1990. He contributed to the University's recognition through his teams' achievements and his well-known intense coaching style. In 1976, the Hoosiers secured their first national championship, going undefeated at 32-0. Five years later, the Hoosiers won their second national championship with Isiah Thomas and Landon Turner.

In 1987, Knight won his third national championship after Keith Smart's game-winning shot, bringing his total record at Indiana to 662-239.

At the same time, Knight's actions and behavior drew significant attention. Among these incidents were throwing a chair across the court, conflicts with one of his players, and disputes with referees and the media.

The situation changed in 2000. A hidden camera captured Knight placing his hands around Neil Reed's neck during a team practice. An investigation resulted in Knight's dismissal by then-president Myles Brand.

Afterward, Knight was hired by Texas Tech in 2001. For years, Knight refused to go back to Assembly Hall. Ultimately, he returned in February 2020. After he passed, Indiana players wore commemorative patches in his honor during the 2023-24 season.

In 1991, Knight was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.