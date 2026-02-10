Lamar Wilkerson had himself a night on Monday, as he led Indiana past Oregon, 92-74, in front of another jam-packed crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Wilkerson has been balling out in his senior season, to say the least. He buried Oregon with a season-high 41 points on 13-of-20 shooting, including 6-of-12 from beyond the arc. He added five rebounds and three assists.

4️⃣1️⃣ points for Lamar Wilkerson 🤯 The @IndianaMBB senior picks up his 2nd 40+ point game of the season against Oregon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lCx5CIwacb — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 10, 2026

Wilkerson missed his first five shots before catching fire. As they say, it is not how you start, but how you finish.

The Hoosiers improved to 17-8, including 8-6 in the Big Ten. They handed the Ducks their 10th straight loss, falling to 8-6. Oregon has only one win in 11 assignments in the Big Ten.

Wilkerson, who transferred to Indiana this year, continues to see his stock go up with his high-scoring exploits. In December, he scored a career-high 44 points against Penn State, setting a school record for most three-pointers in a single game with 10.

While he is not as touted as Darryn Peterson of Kansas and AJ Dybantsa of BYU, Wilkerson can definitely hold his own and grab the attention of the NBA. Indiana coach Darian DeVries boldly predicted that Wilkerson will play in the NBA “for a long, long time,” as quoted by Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick.

Wilkerson, who hit the game-winning free throws versus Wisconsin on Saturday, was recently named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week, along with Bennett Stirtz of Iowa.

The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 20.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Indiana will return to action on Sunday against No. 8 Illinois.