The Indiana basketball team is a work in progress under first-year head coach Darian DeVries. DeVries has a star in his backcourt though, as Lamar Wilkerson has put together some dazzling performances this season for the Hoosiers.

In the team's 78-77 overtime win on Saturday against Wisconsin, Wilkerson scored 25 points. He hit the game-winning free throws with just seconds left for the Hoosiers. Indiana head coach DeVries tipped his cap to his star guard after the game.

“Darian DeVries said Lamar Wilkerson (will) play in the NBA for a “long, long time,” Sports Illustrated reporter Daniel Flick posted to X, formerly Twitter.

DeVries' prediction is a reasonable one. Wilkerson has clearly been Mr. Clutch for the Indiana basketball team this season.

“Indiana’s last four games have been decided by six points or fewer or in OT. And Lamar Wilkerson during that span is 22/24 from the FT line. Hoosiers survive by one against Wisconsin in Bloomington,” CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein posted to X.

Indiana is now 16-8 this season with their win over Wisconsin.

Indiana is making a push to the NCAA Tournament this season

The Hoosiers are getting hot, and winning some important conference games. Indiana basketball has now won four of their last five games, after defeating the Badgers.

DeVries is in his first season in Bloomington. He came after spending one season at West Virginia, where he won 19 games and almost led the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament. He is getting close to his win total from last season.

Indiana is close to the bubble, according to several NCAA tournament projections at this time. The wins though are certainly keeping the Hoosiers in good position ahead of March Madness. DeVries says he wants his guys to just go out and play hard.

“There's some things out there we'd like to clean up a bit. We get a double-digit lead there late, we don't need to go to overtime, you know. But again, they found a way. They didn't give into it. They kept fighting,” DeVries said, per Sports Illustrated. “They kept in the huddle encouraging one another, and I think that's a sign of a veteran team. They didn't panic inside the huddle. They just knew you've just got to make that next play, and they were able to do that.”

Indiana next plays Oregon on Monday.