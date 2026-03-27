The Iowa State Cyclones are looking to advance to the Elite Eight as they prepare for their Sweet 16 matchup of the NCAA Tournament against the Tennessee Vols. And they’re hoping for good news on the injury front. Senior forward Joshua Jefferson is officially a game-time decision amid his ankle injury for Iowa State’s Sweet 16 game, as per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Joshua Jefferson initially sustained the ankle injury during Iowa State’s round of 64 win against Tennessee State, and he was sidelined for their round of 32 win against Kentucky.

“If I just have a little bit of pain, I think I can roll with that,” Jefferson said. “But just trying to work up to that right now.”

Before exiting the game against Tennessee State, Jefferson had two points and one rebound while knocking his only shot in three minutes.

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This is Jefferson’s second season with the Cyclones after hitting the transfer portal following his first two seasons of college basketball at Saint Mary’s. This has also been Jefferson’s most decorated season. He was named to the All-American Second Team, AP All-American Second Team, NABC All-American Second Team, USBWA All-American Second Team and the Sporting News All-American First Team.

He appeared in 35 games this season at a little over 30 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 34.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 70 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This is Iowa State’s fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, all since TJ Otzelberger took over as head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.