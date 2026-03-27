The Iowa Hawkeyes continued their shocking run in the NCAA Tournament, punching their ticket to the Elite Eight round of March Madness following their 77-71 win against Nebraska in the Sweet 16. Just like the ending of Iowa’s upset win against Florida, it was Alvaro Folgueiras who once again came through in the clutch.

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Against Florida, Alvaro Folgueiras hit the game-winning 3-point shot to propel Iowa in the clutch. Against Nebraska, Folgueiras came up with two late-game dunks that eventually sealed the win. Stay tuned for more information coming from the Hawkeyes’ huge Sweet 16 win.