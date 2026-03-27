The Purdue Boilermakers punched their ticket to the Elite Eight of March Madness following their stunning 79-77 win against Texas. It was Trey Kaufman-Renn who came up with the clutch bucket to win the game for Purdue, and he gave a mic drop postgame when speaking about the Boilermakers’ overall March Madness chances, as per TNT Sports.

“We deserve it,” Kaufman-Renn exclaimed. “We deserve it. This team has put in so much work. These guys love it each other, and I like I said, put in a lot of work.”

Trey Kaufman-Renn’s shot to propel Purdue to the next round of March Madness came off a missed shot in the final seconds. Braden Smith got into the paint and put up a little floater that was off, and Kaufman-Renn was in the right place to tip the ball up and in with less than one second to go.

Kaufman-Renn finished with a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds in 36 minutes. He shot 8-of-10 (80 percent) from the field, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

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The senior forward has been one of Purdue’s most consistent players this season. He shook off an early hip injury, and suffered a recent shoulder injury that he’s been able to play through.

This season, Kaufman-Renn has appeared in 35 games, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 14.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 58 percent shooting from the field, 15.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line and 62.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With the win, Purdue will await the winner between Arizona and Arkansas.