For the second time in as many offseasons, NC State is looking for a new basketball coach after Will Wade abruptly left it to return to LSU. The next hire will be the school's fifth head coach in the last 20 years, since its messy divorce from Herb Sendek.

Wade's departure puts NC State in a similar boat as its in-state rival, North Carolina, which fired Hubert Davis on Tuesday. The Tar Heels certainly have more demand for their vacancy, but both programs are preparing to enter new eras in the 2026 offseason.

While Wade's sudden decision certainly blindsided NC State, the Wolfpack still have options. Wade's successor will not have as big a name as he did, but there are enough resources in Raleigh to keep the momentum going.

NC State could poach Josh Schertz

After firing Kevin Keatts last offseason, NC State hired Will Wade away from McNeese State after a successful season ended with an NCAA Tournament berth. It has the chance to pull the same move and poach Saint Louis' Josh Schertz.

Although Schertz is coming off his first-ever March Madness appearance, he has been a winner everywhere he has gone. The 50-year-old turned Lincoln Memorial into a Division II powerhouse before leading Indiana State to its best season since the Larry Bird days. Schertz has now done the same with Saint Louis, taking the Billikens to the Big Dance two years after inheriting a 13-win team.

Schertz, a Brooklyn native who graduated from Florida Atlantic, is also an East Coast guy who is bound to get a power conference job offer sooner rather than later. NC State needs to seriously consider making him its next head coach.

Bring Justin Gainey back to NC State

If NC State is going to follow the trend of hiring a school alumnus, it has one realistic option. Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey graduated from Raleigh in 2000, six years before beginning his coaching career at his alma mater under Sidney Lowe.

While Gainey has no previous head coaching experience, he has been a hot candidate on the rise for years. NC State considered him for its opening before hiring Wade in 2025, making him a de facto contender for the job one year later.

Gainey has already spoken about potentially returning to his old stomping grounds, calling NC State “home,” while doubling down on his commitment to Tennessee's ongoing 2026 NCAA Tournament run. Gainey seems open to taking the reins if an offer is ever sent his way.

Akron's John Groce is re-emerging in the Midwest

College basketball fans might be turned off by John Groce's subpar run with Illinois, but the 54-year-old has done more than enough to earn another opportunity with a power conference program. In nine seasons with Akron, Groce has taken the Zips to four NCAA Tournament appearances and enters the 2026 offseason off three consecutive MAC Tournament titles. The two-time MAC Coach of the Year has six 20-plus win seasons in the last seven years.

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Groce is not the hottest mid-major coach, but few can match his success in the last decade. Under Groce, Akron has become one of the quickest offenses in the country, with high-octane three-point volume, a formula that many teams have used to succeed in the ACC.

Groce's success in Akron is built on a high retention rate, an impressive feat for a mid-major team in the current climate. Retaining talent will be more difficult with a power conference program, but NC State needs a leader who captivates his players the way Groce does.

Takayo Siddle has NC State ties

NC State has a couple of in-state head coaches it could potentially pull from, including UNC Wilmington's Takayo Siddle. The Eden, North Carolina, native is a former Wolfpack assistant who worked in Raleigh under Kevin Keatts from 2017 to 2020.

Siddle has been leading the Seahawks' program since 2020, guiding them to five consecutive 20-win seasons, including their first NCAA Tournament appearance since Keatts' final season with the team in 2017. Siddle was on track for another March Madness appearance in 2026 before falling to Campbell in the CAA Tournament.

The Will Wade drama has only led to more criticism of NC State's haste in firing Keatts just two years after a Final Four run. It is too late to right that wrong, but the Wolfpack can go back to the UNC Wilmington well with Siddle.

Flynn Clayman is the obvious choice

Flynn Clayman has to be atop NC State's list of head coaching candidates after taking High Point to the Round of 32. Clayman only has one full season of head coaching experience to his name, but he has already earned the respect of his peers with the season he just had with the Panthers.

Although Clayman inherited a successful program from Alan Huss, he led High Point to its winningest season in program history. Clayman also rebuilt the team through the college basketball transfer portal, a strong indication of the recruiting and scouting skills he could potentially bring to NC State.

The March Madness broadcast made it clear how committed Clayman is to the Panthers, but NC State is only a 1.5-hour drive away from his current campus. Clayman is unproven, but his early results scream star potential. In an ideal world, the Wolfpack would have time to let Clayman stack results at High Point, but their current situation calls for quick action.