Texas had a good chance to advance to the Elite Eight and continue its inspired run in the NCAA Tournament, but disaster struck at the last second against Purdue on Thursday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn tipped in a miss by Braden Smith with 0.7 seconds left to give the No. 2 Boilermarks the thrilling win, 79-77, at SAP Center at San Jose.

The No. 11 Longhorns tied the game, 77-77, after the three-point play of Dailyn Swain with 11.9 seconds left. All they had to do was make a final stop to send the game into overtime and give them a shot at upsetting Purdue. But it was not meant to be.

In the locker room after the game, Texas coach Sean Miller expressed how proud he was of their journey.

“I've never been more proud of being a part of the team, a coach of the team. I don't know if I've had a group that's ever come further in a short period of time than what we did. We played in the highest level of college basketball,” said Miller, who is in his first year with the Longhorns.

“Nobody here should hang their head. To have fought the fight we fought is the one I always want to be a part of. Always. You guys set the tone for a very, very bright future, not only for yourself, but for this program moving forward. I'm forever grateful. I mean it.”

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Texas was not given an outright berth to the NCAA Tournament and had to go through the First Four.

The team defeated No. 11 NC State, No. 6 BYU, and No. 3 Gonzaga before running into Purdue.

As Miller said, the Longhorns have nothing to be ashamed of.