March Madness is defined by split-second decisions that either immortalize a coach or haunt a program for years. For Texas basketball head coach Sean Miller, one specific substitution in the closing moments of a 79-77 Sweet 16 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers will be debated until next November.

With the game tied and the season on the line, Miller opted to leave 7-foot freshman standout Matas Vokietaitis on the bench for the final defensive possession. The logic was centered on mobility. After backup big man Kadin Shedrick fouled out, Miller feared Vokietaitis, who was carrying four fouls, couldn't handle the perimeter switching required to stop a game-winning drive.

“By playing quicker and smaller we could switch that and defend the drive in a better fashion,” Miller explained after the heartbreaker. “Matas can’t really switch.”

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The strategy technically worked on the first attempt. The Longhorns forced the stop they wanted, but basketball games are rarely decided by the first shot alone. Without their primary rim protector on the floor to box out, Texas surrendered a crushing offensive rebound. Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn exploited the lack of size, tipping in the game-winner to send the 2-seed Boilermakers to the Elite Eight.

The decision drew immediate fire from the media, including Charles Barkley, who called the benching a massive blunder on the CBS broadcast. While Vokietaitis struggled with foul trouble during the game, his presence on the glass was sorely missed when Kaufman-Renn rose above the smaller Texas lineup.

The 11th-seeded Longhorns outplayed their ranking for most of the night, but the stats tell the story of the final second. Purdue’s size won the war of attrition. It is a brutal exit for a Texas team that had the giants on the ropes. In the high-stakes theater of the NCAA Tournament, Miller’s gamble on speed over size became the “what if” that ended a Cinderella run.