Purdue basketball entered the SAP Center in San Jose facing a red-hot Texas squad. The Longhorns briefly tied things up with less than 10 seconds left. But Trey Kaufman-Renn was Johnny on the spot at the right moment.

The Boilermakers big stood underneath the basket ready to touch the basketball. Braden Smith attempted the layup but it clanked off the rim. Kaufman-Renn, however, stretched his right arm out to get the second chance points in…and send Purdue into the Elite Eight.

TREY KAUFMAN-RENN WINS IT FOR THE BOILERMAKERS pic.twitter.com/HnImWtfCJI — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 27, 2026

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He hit that basket with under one second left. The big ends the Longhorns' surge as a play-in qualifier to the Sweet 16.

This story will be updated.