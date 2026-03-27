The Nebraska Cornhuskers’ 2025-26 season came to a heartbreaking end following their 77-71 loss to Iowa, a game that saw more clutch heroics from Hawkeyes’ forward Alvaro Folgueiras. While it was a disappointing ending, it was also a historic year for Nebraska, winning an NCAA Tournament game for the first time. Following the loss to Iowa, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg raised eyebrows with his declaration for next season, as per TNT Sports.

“I’m so proud of these guys for everything they’ve accomplished for Nebraska basketball. I know Husker Nation is as well,” Hoiberg said. “As much as this one stings, when we hang that banner next year, it’s gonna be a hell of a celebration.”

It’s obviously going to be a tough feat for Nebraska to win the national championship next year, but the program has to feel good with the direction of the team since Fred Hoiberg took over as head coach.

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After winning only seven games in each of the Hoiberg’s first two seasons, Nebraska has improved every year since then. They made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the past three years, after finishing with their best overall record in the Hoiberg era at 28-6. Their 15-5 record in Big Ten Conference play was also the best since Hoiberg has been at the helm.

In 2023-24, Hoiberg’s fifth at Nebraska, the Cornhuskers broke a nine-year drought of missing the NCAA Tournament. Prior to arriving at Nebraska, Hoiberg was the head coach at Iowa State where he led the Cyclones to four NCAA Tournament appearances in five seasons.