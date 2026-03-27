Nebraska's journey in the NCAA Tournament came to a bitter end on Thursday after getting upset by Iowa, 77-71, in the Sweet 16 at Toyota Center.

The No. 4 Cornhuskers held a slim lead at the break, 46-43, before the No. 9 Hawkeyes buckled down to work and rallied in the second half. They outscored Iowa, 34-25, in the final 40 minutes.

With Iowa leading by only three points, 71-68, with just 58.8 seconds left, Nebraska committed a crucial blunder. The team only had four players on the floor, leading to an easy layup for Alvaro Folgueiras, plus a foul.

Alvaro Folgueiras with the CLUTCH and-1 bucket for #9 Iowa 🔥 They are seconds away from knocking off #4 Nebraska!pic.twitter.com/tFpQM76Vl1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 27, 2026

Fans quickly blasted the Cornhuskers for the unforgivable error.

“Nebraska had FOUR players on the floor during this play. Just choked this game away,” said @gracesporttakes.

“Nebraska only had four players on the floor with the game on the line? Is that not the dumbest way to end your season?” added @RomeovilleKid.

“Season on the line, Nebraska had four players on the court. Hilarious,” posted @MidwestHook.

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“N is for knowledge. They have FOUR players on the floor on the biggest play of the year. So Nebraska,” commented @JohnWay10127572.

“I’ve only seen a junior varsity team have four players on the court during a defensive possession. The most embarrassing thing I’ve ever witnessed in a March Madness basketball game. Damn, Nebraska,” wrote @jeremiah_gland.

Nebraska wasted the strong performance of Pryce Sandfort, who had 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg took responsibility for the critical mistake, as reported by HuskerOnline's Robin Washut.

“I'm the coach. Put that on me,” said Hoiberg.

Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.