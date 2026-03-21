Iowa State needed someone to step up against Tennessee State when Joshua Jefferson went down, and shooting guard Killyan Toure answered the call. The freshman posted a career-high 25 points in the round one victory, nearly setting March Madness history in the process.

The Iowa State guard added 11 rebounds and six assists to his stat line, becoming the first freshman to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a March Madness game since 2002, according to college basketball analyst Jared Berson. Former Alabama guard and current Jackson State head coach Mo Williams is the only other player to accomplish the feat.

Entering March Madness, Toure had only scored 20 points once in his freshman season. The 6-foot-3 guard from Pamiers, France, only averaged 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game before the game.

Yet, Toure showed off his full offensive arsenal against Tennessee State, going 2-for-3 from downtown while attacking the paint at will. Toure has been TJ Otzelberger's do-it-all player all season and was asked to be a scorer on Friday.

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Killyan Toure, plus the foul.@CycloneMBB is ROLLING in St. Louis pic.twitter.com/8EhmjAgt4I — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2026

Iowa State has yet to provide an update on Jefferson, but the star forward's ankle injury could keep him out of the Round of 32. If that is the case, Toure, who is coming off back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts, will be asked to continue scoring in the Cyclones' upcoming matchup with Kentucky.

As Iowa State's best on-ball defender, Toure will have his hands full against Kentucky guard Otega Oweh all game. Oweh is coming off a monstrous 35-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist performance in the Wildcats' thrilling first-round win over Santa Clara. Oweh led his team to victory after sending the game into overtime with the highlight of the tournament on a desperation half-court heave.