Kevin Willard managed to get Villanova back to March Madness in his first season with the team, only to succumb to Utah State in the opening round. Despite turning the program around, frustrated Wildcats fans are already done with the Willard experience.

Villanova blew a 10-point lead in the loss, scoring just six points in the final seven minutes. However, what upset fans most was when Willard virally said he would “fire his staff” during a mid-game interview with CBS Sports reporter Lauren Shehadi.

"I'm gonna fire my staff. Yeah, I am … The only thing I'm gonna do is fire them and get a new staff." – Villanova coach Kevin Willard to @LaurenShehadi 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6PdSBKa72z — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2026

Willard's lack of accountability turned many fans off, and they held him to his statement after the loss.

“Utah State sending Villanova back to Philly,” one fan tweeted. “Let's see if doochy Kevin Willard fires his entire coaching staff after the game.”

“What an a**,” another fan replied. “Not how you handle adversity.”

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“Why doesn't he quit like he did last year at Maryland. He's negotiating with other teams at halftime. He's a first-class back-stabber.”

“Good news for Willard, maybe Villanova will let him keep the team in San Diego for an extra day,” a frustrated fan quipped. “With no game this weekend they should be able to get some great team bonding done.”

“He's gonna be the one getting fired now,” another tweet read.

Villanova's 2026 March Madness bid was its first since 2022, when Jay Wright took it to the Final Four in his final year before announcing his retirement. Willard made the Big Dance in five of his last six eligible years at Seton Hall and two of his three seasons at Maryland.