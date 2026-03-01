The New Orleans Pelicans’ improved play continued, grabbing their fourth straight victory following their 115-105 win against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. However, one of the major concerns after the game was the status of Pelicans star Zion Williamson who left the game due to an injury. Pelicans head coach James Borrego didn’t quite have an update on Williamson’s status moving forward, as per ESPN.

“Hopefully it’s nothing serious, and we’ll have him back out there very soon,” Borrego said.

James Borrego also noted that is was an ankle injury that occurred when Zion Williamson tweaked it a bit during the second quarter of the Pelicans’ win against the Jazz. Williamson exited the game and did not return. He finished with four points, one rebound and two assists in only 11 minutes of play. He was 1-of-2 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

While Williamson has been plagued with injury issues throughout his NBA career thus far, he’s been relatively healthy this season. Since he was forced to miss the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to injury, Williamson had only played more than 30 games in a season, once. That was in 2023-24 when he suited up in a career-high 70 games. This year, he was already at 45 games prior to the latest injury.

The Pelicans are on the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday against the LA Clippers, and a final update on Williamson’s status likely won’t come until right before the game tips-off.

Williamson had been playing around 29 minutes per game while averaging 21.5 points. He’s never averaged less than 20 points per season. He’s also averaging 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 58.5 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 71.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.