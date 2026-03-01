The Arizona Diamondbacks are working to return to the postseason in 2026, after a disappointing last few years. Arizona had hoped starting pitcher Merrill Kelly would be able to throw on Opening Day, but now that's not the case. Kelly suffered an injury to his back. He is revealing more about when he hopes to pitch again.

“Merrill Kelly said he received a shot of cortisone and lidocaine in his back last week. He played catch today without problem and is optimistic about being able to pitch at backend of rotation to start the season,” MLB.com's Steve Gilbert posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Kelly is part of an Arizona rotation that includes veteran Zac Gallen. The Diamondbacks have missed the Major League Baseball Playoffs the last two seasons, after reaching the World Series in 2023.

The Diamondbacks finished the 2025 season with a 80-82 record.

Merrill Kelly hopes to have a great season with the Diamondbacks

Kelly is hoping to avoid having to be placed on the injured list. He is in his second stint with Arizona; he previously played for the team from 2019-2025.

The hurler spent part of the 2025 season with the Texas Rangers, after Arizona traded him at the July 2025 trade deadline. He is now back with his former team after signing a free-agent contract this offseason.

During the 2025 season, Kelly had a 3.52 ERA. He finished the year with 12 victories, pitching for both Arizona and Texas. It was a big deal when the Diamondbacks were able to lure him back this offseason as a free-agent.

“Kelly, who pitched at Arizona State University and lives in the Phoenix area, made it known that he hoped to finish his career in Arizona, and the Diamondbacks were hopeful that they would be able to bring him back when he became a free agent,” Gilbert wrote in December for MLB.com.

The Diamondbacks are playing a spring training game on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians.