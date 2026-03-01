The Lions are facing a challenging offseason, especially with rumors circulating about veteran running back David Montgomery. After a 2025 season in which his workload dropped to a career-low of 158 carries for 716 yards, insiders suggest that the Seahawks may target him to fill the void left by Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes added to the speculation in January by stating that Montgomery “deserves to be in a situation where his skill set can be utilized,” implying that the team will look out for the veteran, whether that means he stays in Detroit or moves on.

According to a report from ESPN, Montgomery reportedly “wants out” of Detroit, with the team possibly seeking a “decent Day 3 pick,” such as a fifth-round selection, in exchange for him. However, Montgomery recently took to social media to challenge these assertions directly.

In response to a report by Underdog NFL, which highlighted Jeremy Fowler's claim that he was looking for a fresh start, the running back simply asked, “Damn, Dmo told you that?”

Article Continues Below

This straightforward reply suggests that the narrative regarding his desire to leave the Motor City may be exaggerated, especially considering his $6 million contract, which makes him a valuable trade asset for teams needing a proven starter.

While the situation in the backfield continues to be debated, the Lions received positive news with the confirmation that Taylor Decker will return for the 2026 season.

The veteran tackle had contemplated retirement due to the physical demands of the game, admitting that it had taken a toll on his family and that he didn’t want to be distant or absent as a father.

Ultimately, he decided to return to the only NFL team he has ever known. His presence will help ensure that the Lions retain the veteran leadership necessary to remain competitive in 2026.