Arizona is still dancing. For the first time since 2001, Arizona is heading to the Final Four. They had previously made the Elite Eight five times since their last Final Four, losing all five.

Now, Jaden Bradley is speaking out about what this Final Four means for the history of Arizona after breaking a 25-year Final Four drought, per TJason Scheer of On3.

Definitely know the history. Arizona is a great, you know, athletic school. Coach Murph does a great job. I feel like every year I've been here just telling us the history, knowing the players that came before us, even the managers and everybody that came before us, the coaches. So knowing the history, I feel like just they're going to tell us even if you don't want to hear it,” Bradley said. “Making it to the Final Four is big. We appreciate Tucson, the supporters, and everybody behind the scenes. We just are happy that we get to reward them with this.”

Bradley had a massive game in helping Arizona get to the Final Four. He scored 14 points, one of four starters in double digits. He also added a rebound and six assists. Still, his defense on Purdue guard Braden Smith may have been the difference.

“He's a great guard. Great leader for them. He had it going in the first half doing anything he wanted he still got to his spot in the second half. He just wasn't hitting all the shots,” the Arizona star said. “It's just a tough cover. Just trying to get through all those ball screens. I felt like our bigs did a great job helping us just in different defensive coverages. Whoever was guarding him did a great job just mixing it up on him.”

The last two times Arizona has made it to the Final Four, they have won the game. In 2001, they would go on to lose to Duke in the National Championship. In 1997, they would defeat Kentucky, winning the national title.