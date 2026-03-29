Purdue basketball had Ariona right where they wanted them in the first half of the Elite Eight. They went into halftime with a 38-31 lead, and all they needed to do was keep their foot on the gas. Unfortunately, Arizona came out with a point prove, and won the second half 48-26, ultimately giving them the 79-64 victory to advance to the Final Four.

After the game, Braden Smith was asked what allowed Arizona to create so much separation in the second half.

“No, they're obviously very talented,” Smith said. “They're the No. 3 defensive team in the country. They rebound at a high, high level. I think that's kind of where they got us. We would make a couple of plays, get a couple of blocks and then got it right back and were able to score. Obviously, we didn't make as much shots as we did in the first half in the second half. Then obviously those add up.

“I felt like we had a couple of turnovers here and there, and then obviously missed shots. Then we weren't able to get a couple of on stops. No, obviously credit to Arizona. They're an unbelievable team. Obviously, we wanted to compete with them and make a little bit closer there at the end, but no, hats off to them, and congrats to them.”

Arizona has been playing hard all season, and that second half was a true testament to who they truly are. Purdue probably wasn't ready for the punch, and it led to all kinds of mistakes in the end for them.

Arizona will now wait for the winner of Tennessee and Michigan to see who they will face in the Final Four.