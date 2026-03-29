It has no doubt been a historic run for Notre Dame women's basketball star Hannah Hidalgo, who has been continuing to dominate during March Madness, especially with her latest outing. As Hidalgo and the Notre Dame women's basketball team upset Vanderbilt in the Sweet 16, she would record a rare triple-double, a performance that she spoke about in depth.

Speaking with Autumn Johnson, Hidalgo would talk about her “historic” performance, as she puts it, where the junior recorded 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds, 10 steals, and seven assists. Hidalgo speaks about the records she broke and who she credits for all of it.

“Honestly, a lot of times I don't even think about it, like when they say you broke another record,” Hidalgo said. “But I really think it's historic, kind of the records that I broke, and it's a blessing to be able to do what I've done in three years. And of course, I never take credit for anything that I do, all the credit to Christ and my teammates and my coaches for setting me up and putting me in positions to be able to do what I do, because without them, I wouldn't be able to be where I am today.”

“It’s historic. It’s a blessing to be able to do what I’ve done in three years.” – @HannahHidalgo on helping the Irish advance to their first Elite Eight under the Ivey era#MarchMadness x @ndwbb pic.twitter.com/pvVjndu0iO — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 29, 2026

Notre Dame women's basketball star Hannah Hildalgo on the chemistry

After three straight Sweet Sixteen exits for the Fighting Irish, this run marks the first time under head coach Niele Ivy that they have made the Elite Eight. Hidalgo credits the chemistry that had been brewing since the offseason.

“We were very intentional with just connecting off the court, especially in the summer, and just figuring out who each other were, outside of just being a basketball player, but who we were as people. I feel like that down the line has helped us so much, just building that trust and that chemistry with each other makes it so much easier to play on the court,” Hidalgo said to Johnson in the interview.

The road doesn't get any easier as the Notre Dame women's basketball faces off against UConn on Sunday afternoon in the Elite Eight.