Recently, the Alabama basketball team's 2026 season came to an end with a blowout loss against Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the ongoing NCAA Tournament. Since then, some rumblings have been brewing about head coach Nate Oats potentially departing the program for North Carolina after the Tarheels parted ways with head coach Hubert Davis after their own March Madness loss.

Now, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has taken to social media to post a picture of himself with Oats, writing, “We are good! He’s not going anywhere!”

Oats has been the head man in Alabama for the better part of a decade now, having joined the program back in 2019 after a successful tenure in Buffalo.

Since then, Oats has played a large role in turning the Crimson Tide into a respectable school on the hardwood, including making it all the way to the Final Four back in the 2023-24 season.

This year, Alabama had some struggles early on but ultimately rebounded down the stretch, making it to the Sweet 16, where they were finally sent home by Michigan.

Meanwhile, Davis was fired by North Carolina after their own tournament loss, having collapsed against VCU in the Round of 64, losing in overtime.

While they haven't experienced as much success recently, North Carolina is still widely viewed as one of the premier coaching jobs in the country, which certainly played a role in the rumblings that Oats might opt to depart Tuscaloosa for Chapel Hill and accept the role.

However, if Byrne's social media feed is to be believed, it looks like Oats is intent on staying with the Crimson Tide over the long haul.