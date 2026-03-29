Michigan women's basketball tied a program record with a 71-52 Sweet 16 win over Louisville on Saturday to reach the Elite Eight for the second time in the team's history.

The win was the 28th of the season for the Wolverines, tying the 2016-17 mark (28-9), and setting a school record for single-season winning percentage. It was also the first time in eight seasons that a team overcame a 10-point deficit to win by 15 or more in the Sweet 16 or later.

The No. 2-seeded Wolverines (28-6) got off to a nightmare start, going six minutes without scoring and falling behind 8-0. The Cardinals stretched the lead to 11 points midway through the second quarter, but Michigan responded with a 16-0 run to take its first lead at 28-25. The Wolverines ultimately outscored Louisville 49-16 in a game-changing run from mid-second quarter to mid-fourth.

Sophomores Olivia Olson and Syla Swords led the offense, scoring 19 and 16 points, respectively, and combining to shoot 9-of-16 in the second half. Te'Yala Delfosse finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, including a crucial three-point play during the second-quarter spree. Delfosse also contributed a game-high +31 plus-minus rating.

Through consistent pressure and smart rotations, Michigan held the Cardinals to just 35% shooting and an anemic 21% from beyond the arc, turning defense into a weapon. Louisville (29-8) had only one player in double figures, with Elif Istanbulluoglu scoring 18 points, while their other primary scorers combined to shoot 8-of-34.

The Wolverines controlled the glass and generated second-chance opportunities, highlighted by Quarles Daniels' seven offensive rebounds, which helped Michigan produce 15 second-chance points. The Wolverines also took advantage in the paint and transition, building a 57-40 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Up next, Michigan will face No. 1 seed Texas on Monday night with a Final Four berth at stake.