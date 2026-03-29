TCU women's basketball is on another level right now, and they showed it in their Sweet 16 win against Virginia. Just like most of the season, they were led by Olivia Miles and Marta Suarez, but what they did specifically in this matchup was special. In all 79 of their points, Miles and Suarez either scored or assisted on them as they advanced to the Elite Eight.

Miles finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and she almost became the first woman in Division I history with three career NCAA tournament triple-doubles. As for Suarez, she finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

For Miles, she made a big decision to come back to college after not opting to enter the WNBA Draft, and she made her way to TCU, where she says she's gotten her joy back.

“I'm so happy about that,” Miles said via ESPN's Charlotte Gibson. “But no, that's just another bonus as to what I wanted to do here. I feel the people around me have helped me to love basketball again and compete at a high level and hold people accountable and challenge people and be vulnerable with people that I know love me, support me and care for me.”

Miles has been doing it all for TCU this season, and there's no doubt that her game will translate to the big leagues.

TCU has experience making it this far into the tournament after getting all the way to the Elite Eight last season, which was their deepest run in program history. Now, Miles and TCU have a chance to continue to make a run at a championship, but it won't be easy, as their next matchup will be against South Carolina.