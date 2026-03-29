The Iowa State basketball team suffered a tough defeat in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Iowa State bowed to Tennessee by a 76-62 score. Following that game, the Cyclones could very well be losing a key player.

Iowa State star forward Milan Momcilovic is declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, per 247Sports.

“I probably, definitely, (will) test the draft,” Momcilovic said. “Just because I think I've had a good year and shot the ball very well that I can.”

The forward said he is not ruling out a return to Ames.

“I don't know what feedback we'll get,” Momcilovic said on his NBA Draft decision. “We'll see if I stay in or come back. That's still to be determined.”

Momcilovic proved to be an excellent perimeter shooter for the Cyclones this season. He averaged just under 17 points per game on the campaign.

“The most basic numbers tell the story of Momcilovic's shooting prowess. He ends his junior season at Iowa State making 49.4 percent of his 3-point attempts, the highest mark in the country. His 136 total 3-pointers are the most made triples in a single season in Cyclone history,” 247Sports reported.

Iowa State is losing several key players this offseason. Star guard Tamin Lipsey is gone, as well as forward Joshua Jefferson. Jefferson missed the team's last few games due to an injury.

Iowa State basketball is led by head coach T.J. Otzelberger. Otzelberger has taken the team to the NCAA tournament in each of his five seasons in Ames. He has made it to the Sweet 16 three times.