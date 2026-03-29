March Madness is bringing out the best in the Illinois basketball team. Illinois is in the Final Four for the first time in more than 20 years, after defeating Iowa on Saturday. The Illinois team celebrated in a special way by getting into a squirt gun fight in the locker room.

A video went viral of the team celebrating, after it was posted on the team's X account. Even the team's coach Brad Underwood was joining in the fun.

You’ve heard of elf on a shelf pic.twitter.com/lCQ9j3m7f7 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 29, 2026

Illinois basketball is in the Final Four of March Madness, for the first time under coach Underwood. Underwood has taken the program to the NCAA tournament for six consecutive years.

The Illini defeated Iowa in the Elite Eight, 71-59.

“Well,” Underwood said per Fox32 Chicago, “It's better than I dreamt it would ever be.”

Before coming to Illinois in 2017, Underwood had also worked as head coach of Oklahoma State and Stephen F. Austin. He led both of those programs to the NCAA tournament.

“I dreamt about doing it at Illinois,” Underwood said. “Back in the day when my wife bought Tyler, who was maybe 2, a Brian Cook jersey, and you knew what a special place this was. And it always has been, and there's been no other thing for me. This is my dream job, and it's very fulfilling to get where we're going.”

The Illinois players are also excited for the chance to keep going.

“This is what kids dream of,” Fighting Illini player Keaton Wagler said. “I know I dreamed of this when I was growing up, playing in the Final Four, competing for a National Championship. To be able to do it with the people around me, you know, teammates, coaches, fans, managers, everyone, it means a lot. Like he said, like, we got here, but we're not done yet.”

Illinois will now face either Duke or UConn in the Final Four. Time will tell if the Illini can reach their first national championship game since 2005.