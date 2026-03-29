On Sunday afternoon, the Duke basketball program will hit the floor for their Elite Eight matchup against the UConn Huskies, with a spot in the Final Four on the line. One of the big questions in this game regarded the status of guard Caleb Foster, who returned from an injury in the Blue Devils' last game, a win over St. John's in the Sweet 16, but was clearly not operating anywhere near 100 percent.

Recently, Pete Thamel of ESPN stopped by College Gameday to give the latest update on Foster's status heading into Sunday's clash with UConn.

“He's expected to play again for Duke. Remember, Friday was the first time he'd even played five on five basketball since injuring that foot three weeks ago… Cayden Boozer is going to start for the Blue Devils, and Foster is again expected to be available off the bench,” said Thamel, per College Gameday on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite not operating at 100 percent, Foster still made some big plays for the Blue Devils in their win over St. John's on Friday, at one point knocking down three consecutive shots to give his team a late edge in the matchup and propel them to the Elite Eight.

Duke will now be facing off against a UConn team that squeaked by Michigan State in the Sweet 16 after blowing a huge lead in that one, with neither team feeling like it has played its best basketball in the tournament leading up to this matchup.

Duke and UConn are slated to tip off at 5:05 pm ET.