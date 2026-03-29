It has been a horrible season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Players, such as William Nylander, have spoken out about the struggles of the Maple Leafs this season.

On Saturday, the Maple Leafs were the victim of a blowout, falling to the St. Louis Blues 5-1. After the game, head coach Craig Berube spoke about the loss, per David Alter.

“We had one player show up tonight, and that was our goalie. That's really what it boils down to,” Berube said.

Joseph Woll did the best he could in the game, after facing 38 shots, allowing five goals. He has an .868 save percentage in the game. Meanwhile, the Leafs mustered just 13 shots on goal in the game.

“We didn't check. We had no pressure. We let them come at us all night. We had the puck all night, but we didn't check it off them,” Berube said. “Checking is a will, a want, and an urgency, right? And, you know, we let them do whatever they want with the puck tonight”.

The Maple Leafs have lost 13 of their last 17 games and are in seventh in the Atlantic Division. With just eight games left in the season, they are 12 points outside of a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Jake McCabe was asked if it hards to generate urgency being so far out in the standings.

“It shouldn’t be,” he responded. “It’s a privilege to play in this league and play on this team. If you lack urgency as a player, you’re going to find yourself out of this league”.

The Maple Leafs are 31-30-13 on the year, which is the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They return to the ice on Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks.