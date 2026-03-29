Arizona basketball keeps on dancing. Arizona took a 79-64 victory over Purdue in the Elite Eight, setting up for the Final Four matchup between the winner of Michigan and Tennessee.

As Arizona moved on to the final weekend of the tournament, LeBron James gave the perfect reaction to seeing his son's team, Bryce James, make it to the Final Four.

LeBron is excited to see Arizona moving on in the Big Dance. Bryce James is the son of Lakers legend LeBron James, and is attending Sierra Canyon High School, and decided to attend Arizona for college. Due to rules reguiring playing to have one year between their high school and college experience, he was following a similar path to his big brother, Bronny James, who played at USC.

Bronny got early playing time at USC, and would ultimately go in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers and teaming him up with his father.

Meanwhile, Bryce James was not projected as a top NBA Draft pick coming out of high school, unlike his brother, Bronny. He has not seen any playing time in the 2025-26 campaign and is instead taking a redshirt season, something his coach, Tommy Lloyd, has previously talked about.

“The redshirting decision was just a long play, to give Bryce the most options in his career as his career unfolds,” Lloyd told the Big 12 Network. “I have real strong belief that Bryce will be a contributor at Arizona in the near future. He's really shown a lot of progress, not only learning our system but just physically maturing.”

While the youngest James is growing, and his NBA future may be on hold, he will be hoping to help his team prepare for the Final Four. Arizona will find out its opponent tonight, with the game set for April 4.