The Kansas Jayhawks were ousted in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks, 79-72. It is yet another setback for the Kansas basketball program, following a difficult and disappointing regular season.

The Jayhawks were outplayed and trailed for the majority of the game. Afterward, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was left to pick up the pieces and answer questions about the team's roster construction, per basketball insider Adam Zagoria.

“We've got to reevaluate on how we do things, and you can't afford misses,” Self said after the loss.

This year's Kansas basketball team is veteran-heavy. They were led by senior big man Hunter Dickinson, and fellow seniors Dajuan Harris and K.J. Adams Jr., who left with a scary non-contact injury.

With the emergence of NIL deals changing the college sports landscape, one must wonder if Self is referencing wanting Kansas to be more aggressive with transfers.

On Thursday, Dickinson played about as poorly as you can remember. He finished with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting, with nine rebounds, four assists and four turnovers. But he was also consistently beaten off pick-and-rolls by the more athletic Arkansas wings.

Related Kansas Basketball NewsArticle continues below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey signals to her players in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles.
Notre Dame women’s basketball coach opens up about ‘failures’ ahead of NCAA Tournament
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
John Calipari uses 1 word to sum up first season at Arkansas
Featured image Duke's Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball gets confident NCAA prediction from Skip Bayless

Meanwhile, Harris added just eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.

This is the second straight season in which Kansas exited the NCAA Tournament early.

Last year, the Jayhawks narrowly escaped an upset bid from #13 seed Samford before getting hammered by Gonzaga in the second round. That is something Kansas basketball fans are not accustomed to.

But as Self alluded, it is difficult to always measure up to such a high bar.

“No matter what you do in life, there are going to be some ups and downs,” Self said. “We just hadn’t really had that many downs.”