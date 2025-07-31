Teams that missed out on the Dallas Mavericks' top overall pick, Cooper Flagg, this year will get a chance to take a player just like him soon, as his twin brother, Ace Flagg, is on his way. Ace doesn't have the same skills as Cooper, but everything else should be relatively the same, with Ace set to make his freshman debut for Maine.

Cooper Flagg has a fraternal twin

Born one minute ahead of Cooper, the two were inseparable growing up. They have played at the same school since they were kids and have even won state titles with Nokomis Regional High School and Montverde Academy.

Things began to change in their junior year as Cooper decided to reclassify a year early. He wanted to make his jump to the NBA quicker and more appealing to teams, knowing a 6-foot-8 teen who made it look easy scoring against NBA pros would enter the league a year earlier than anticipated.

As expected, Cooper lived up to the hype. He bagged multiple awards as a freshman at Duke and recently went No.1 in the 2025 NBA draft.

For Ace, once his brother left Monteverde, he followed suit. He'd transfer to Greensboro Day School in North Carolina to reunite with his former coach Freddy Johnson.

Even without his brother, Ace continued to rack up championships, winning the NCISAA 3A state championship. By doing so, Ace accomplished the rare feat of winning three state titles in three different states during his high school career.

Ace Flagg chose to stay close to home for college

Despite his championship-filled past, Ace was listed as a 3-star recruit entering college. He wouldn't get the same college offers as Cooper. However, he did still get offers from a few Division I schools, including Maine, West Virginia, Richmond, Florida Gulf Coast, St. Joseph's, and George Washington. In the end, he chose Maine to stay close to home.

Ace won't get the same fanfare and coverage as his brother did at Duke. Instead, he'll go through a more blue-collar route to the big leagues and get the opportunity to develop his game for a few years without the added media pressure.

His brother might have left him to achieve his NBA dream early, but that might be the best thing that happened to him. Now Ace has a chance to write his own story, far from the shadow of his high-profile brother.