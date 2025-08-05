Florida basketball coach Todd Golden hopes to win back-to-back national championships, by taking the crown again this season. Golden got some good news as star transfer Boogie Fland got a positive injury report on Tuesday.

“Boogie Fland (sports hernia) hopes to be fully cleared for all basketball related activities when the school year officially begins this month,” basketball reporter Jon Rothstein posted to X, formerly Twitter, after speaking with Golden.

Fland is a guard who played a key role last season for John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks squad. He averaged 13.5 points per game at Arkansas. The guard was a true freshman last season, who also posted 5.1 assists per contest.

Florida has some big transfers on the roster this year

Fland is one of three four-star prospects to join Florida in their transfer class this season, per 247 Sports. The Gators also have AJ Brown and Xaivian Lee, who both played last year for mid-major programs.

Lee averaged nearly 17 points a game last year for Princeton. He and Fland are expected by many to be the starting backcourt this season. Coach Golden believes the two players will build solid chemistry.

“From a personality standpoint, I'm very confident about that. I think they're both awesome young men, mature,” Golden said, per Sports Illustrated. “And I think one thing, knock on wood, that we've done a good job of with transfers is we get on the same page before we bring them in to make sure that there's as little issue in that process as possible. So we recruited them both pretty intently, and I say with intention for specific roles in understanding what they're going to do and their attitudes and their personalities, the people they have around them, you know, we're all good in our books.”

Florida basketball has lost the backcourt tandem of Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin. Clayton and Martin helped lead the Gators to the national championship at March Madness in spring 2025.

Florida starts their season in the fall.

