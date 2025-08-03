The Texas Tech Red Raiders just made a late splash in the 2025 recruiting class, landing the commit of Washington's top prospect in Jaylen Petty.

Petty announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Saturday, per On3 insider Joe Tipton. He originally pledged to the New Mexico Lobos and Stanford Cardinal before changing course and taking his talents to the Lone Star State.

Petty has a four-star ranking with a 90 score on 247Sports. He has the top spot in the Washington state, 15th at the point guard position, and 126th in the 2025 class. His composite score is 0.9360, good for a four-star ranking. He has the same places in the state and point guard position but holds the 135th spot in the nation.

What's next for Texas Tech after landing Jaylen Petty

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland watches play downcourt during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center.
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders got a great guard in Jaylen Petty, adding a high-level scorer to the 2025 roster.

Petty reached the 1,000-point mark in just 45 career games across his sophomore and junior seasons. He is just the seventh player at Auburn High School to hit that mark in the last 25 years.

“After playing at Rainier Beach as a freshman, Petty spent his sophomore and junior seasons at Auburn (Wash.), where he averaged 22.7 points per contest over 45 games to surpass 1,000 career points with the program,” MaxPreps writer Jordan Divens wrote in January.

“The future Lobo also had a tremendous club season on the Adidas 3SSB circuit over the summer, averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range for Dream Vision.”

Texas Tech enters their third season with Grant McCasland as their head coach. He's helped them secure back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament, improving after each year.

The Red Raiders went 23-11 in his first season there, losing in the first round of the 2024 tournament. They improved immensely in the 2025 campaign, finishing with a 28-9 record. They got to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before losing to the eventual champions Florida Gators.

More NCAA Basketball News
College basketball player Jeremy Dent-Smith in a Stanford basketball jersey. Have the Stanford logo in the background, transfer portal
What Jeremy Dent-Smith hopes to bring to Stanford [Exclusive]David Yapkowitz ·
Cooper Flagg looks on during the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Cooper Flagg has a twin brother ready to make his own name in NCAADerick Quinanola ·
Florida State's new head basketball coach Luke Loucks expresses his gratitude to President Richard McCullough (middle) with FSU Board of Trustees member Peter Collins (right).
Florida State basketball beats out Illinois, Miami for 4-star 7-footerBenjamin Adducchio ·
Utah Prep's AJ Dybantsa, of Brockton, during a game vs. Montverde Academy the HoopHall Classic at Springfield College on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.
AJ Dybantsa’s vertical leaves BYU’s fans speechless Rishav Bhat ·
Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) dribbles during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center.
Azzi Fudd inspires kids with ninth-annual youth basketball campZachary Draves ·
Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Sam Cassell, Scottie Pippen were contacted for Tennessee State job during searchRandall Barnes ·