The Texas Tech Red Raiders just made a late splash in the 2025 recruiting class, landing the commit of Washington's top prospect in Jaylen Petty.

Petty announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Saturday, per On3 insider Joe Tipton. He originally pledged to the New Mexico Lobos and Stanford Cardinal before changing course and taking his talents to the Lone Star State.

Petty has a four-star ranking with a 90 score on 247Sports. He has the top spot in the Washington state, 15th at the point guard position, and 126th in the 2025 class. His composite score is 0.9360, good for a four-star ranking. He has the same places in the state and point guard position but holds the 135th spot in the nation.

What's next for Texas Tech after landing Jaylen Petty

The Red Raiders got a great guard in Jaylen Petty, adding a high-level scorer to the 2025 roster.

Petty reached the 1,000-point mark in just 45 career games across his sophomore and junior seasons. He is just the seventh player at Auburn High School to hit that mark in the last 25 years.

“After playing at Rainier Beach as a freshman, Petty spent his sophomore and junior seasons at Auburn (Wash.), where he averaged 22.7 points per contest over 45 games to surpass 1,000 career points with the program,” MaxPreps writer Jordan Divens wrote in January.

“The future Lobo also had a tremendous club season on the Adidas 3SSB circuit over the summer, averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range for Dream Vision.”

Texas Tech enters their third season with Grant McCasland as their head coach. He's helped them secure back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament, improving after each year.

The Red Raiders went 23-11 in his first season there, losing in the first round of the 2024 tournament. They improved immensely in the 2025 campaign, finishing with a 28-9 record. They got to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before losing to the eventual champions Florida Gators.