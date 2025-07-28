Every Michigan basketball fan remembers where they were on the eve of March 29th, 2013 when the Wolverines faced No. 1 seed Kansas in the Sweet 16. Michigan's run seemed to be over when the Jayhawks led by double digits late in the second half, but a heroic run capped off by a late miracle three by Trey Burke helped the Wolverines win in overtime. Burke's shot is one of the biggest in program history, and it made him a Wolverine legend forever. Now, it sounds like his No. 3 jersey will hang in the rafters at the Crisler Center.

Trey Burke is a Michigan basketball hero, and he deserves to have his number retired. He recently told Adam Jardy that the Wolverines plan to make that happen.

“Who would’ve thought a kid from Columbus, Ohio, was going to get his jersey retired at Michigan?” Burke said.

It's unclear when the jersey retirement will go down, but Burke claims that there is a plan in place. Michigan fans have been calling for this happen, and it sounds like it will soon be a reality.

Burke spent just two seasons playing at Michigan, but his impact on the program will last forever. When Burke arrived in Ann Arbor, it had been nearly 20 years since the Wolverines last made it to the Final Four. Michigan made it in 1993, and then the program went through some tough times. That is until John Beilein arrived to right the ship.

John Beilein did a great job getting the Michigan basketball program back to a competitive state, and Burke is the player who helped him get over the hump. Getting to the Sweet 16 was a huge deal during that 2013 NCAA Tournament run as the Wolverines hadn't made it that far since 1994. It looked like the road was going to end there, but Burke's heroic shot helped Michigan stay alive.

After Michigan beat Kansas, the Wolverines were just one win away from going to the Final Four. They faced Florida in the Elite Eight, and it was never even close. Michigan cruised to a win and advanced to take on Syracuse.

Michigan ended up beating the Orange but falling in the national championship game against Louisville that year after leading by double digits in the first half. That was Burke's final season with the team, and he gave it everything that he had.

Trey Burke will always be a fan-favorite in Ann Arbor, and Michigan basketball fans will never forget the magical moment that he gave them during the 2013 NCAA Tournament. Burke is a Michigan legend, and it sounds like his jersey will be retired soon.