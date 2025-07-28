Tulane men's basketball rising senior Gregg Glenn III died over the weekend in a “tragic accident,” the university announced on Monday in an open letter to the Tulane community. The letter did not specify exactly what happened.

“It is with profound sadness that I reach out to you today,” Tulane vice president of student affairs Sarah Cunningham wrote. “We have lost a cherished member of our university community, Gregg Glenn III, who died in a tragic accident this weekend. He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics.

“Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men’s basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him,” the letter continued. “His commitment to excellence inspired many of us.”

A native of Pompano Beach, Florida, Glenn played two seasons with Tulane, coming to New Orleans after playing his freshman season at Michigan. Last year, he started all 34 games he played, averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He played just under 27 minutes per game, nearly three times his previous career high. Glenn scored in double figures in 10 of his final 11 games, including a 22-point performance on 7-11 shooting in a two-point win at Tulsa.

Green Wave men's basketball coach Ron Hunter released a statement of his own as well, expressing his condolences.

“Our program was devastated this morning as we learned of the passing of our beloved Gregg Glenn III,” he said. “He was not only an exceptional athlete but also a remarkable person who brought energy, dedication and kindness to our team and community. Gregg’s spirit and passion will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will honor his memory by continuing to celebrate the impact he had on all of us.”