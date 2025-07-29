Azzi Fudd has accomplished a lot through basketball. At UConn, she and Paige Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 12th national championship in April. 

Recently, she signed to play for the Unrivaled League alongside JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hildago. All the while, Fudd is giving back to her community with her annual youth basketball camp. 

On Monday, Fudd hosted her largest camp to date, according to Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider. In June, registration for the 9th annual camp sold out in about two weeks. As a result, the waitlist to get in reached 100 participants. 

Ultimately, over 200 campers arrived to take part in the camp. 

Fudd started her camp in middle school, and it has continued to grow ever since. The camp is hosted in Washington, D.C., and benefits the Abigail Zittoun Family Foundation, which provides financial services to children battling serious illnesses and their families. 

During the camp, participants learn basketball skills and have the opportunity to mingle with Fudd. 

“Just the fact that they continue to come every year means a lot to me, and then to see new faces show up, like, the way this has grown, I never would have imagined this,Fudd told CT Insider.Could never have predicted this. It’s so special.”

Azzi Fudd's impact at UConn

In addition to Unrivaled, Fudd is poised for a WNBA career. While her future remains bright, she is not letting up on ensuring her place in the broader community that shaped her into who she is today. 

UConn has been good to Fudd. Not only winning a national championship, but also battling back through injuries to remain on top of her game. She is an effective shooter and a real team leader. 

This past season, Fudd averaged 13.6 points per game. Additionally, she was named to the All-Big East First Team and the Big East All-Tournament Team. She was also named the Most Outstanding player in the National Championship game against South Carolina. 

