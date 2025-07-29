BYU Basketball’s AJ Dybantsa was initially expected to be a part of the 2025 class, and was odds-on to become a lottery pick. However, after reclassifying to the 2026 Class, Dybantsa is now the clear favorite to become the No. 1 pick at the 2026 NBA Draft.

And for good reason. The 18-year-old BYU freshman is already seen as an elite two-way prospect due to his combination of athleticism, size, and well, two-way brilliance. Dybantsa’s extraordinary vertical leap was on full display in a recent clip posted by the BYU Men’s Basketball X handle, and it proved enough to stun a number of fans.

Quite a few of them responded with stunned comments. “Is AJ even real anymore?” posted one user, echoing a sentiment many BYU fans are feeling as they witness the future Cougar take flight. Another fan added, “Um…wut? I can barely jump over a book on the ground…,” while one simply called it what it was: “This is unreal.”

The video of the skywalking dunk ignited buzz not just among BYU faithful, but also among NBA hopefuls, with one viewer already claiming, “My future Celtic.” Others couldn’t help but share their awe in single words: “Wow 🗣️” and “Insane!”

The 6-foot-9 phenom, has a 7-foot-plus wingspan and is now a freshman at BYU, where he seems to have continued his development in elite fashion. Dybantsa is the Cougars’ first-ever five-star recruit and the centerpiece of head coach Kevin Young’s current team.

After stints at Saint Sebastian’s and Prolific Prep, where he averaged 21.2 points and earned MaxPreps All-America honors, he transferred to Utah Prep for his senior year, where he has posted a dominant stat line of 17.7 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 4.1 APG. His consistent excellence was further validated at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, where he led Team USA to gold and earned MVP honors with a statline of 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals.