Florida State basketball has a new man at the helm, but the Seminoles are still on fire on the recruiting trail. The ACC basketball program got a big commitment Tuesday, literally and figuratively. Florida State basketball picked up a pledge from 7-foot big man Marcis Ponder, per On3.

Ponder is a top 75 recruit in the 2026 class, per Rivals recruiting rankings. He had offers from several power 4 programs including Miami, Illinois and Providence.

“Honestly FSU recruited me the hardest,” he said. “They came to every single one of my games in the Spring and Summer Live Periods for both AAU and High School. That says a lot because they made me a priority. They didn’t miss a single game. That means something to me. Go where you’re a priority and needed, not where you’re just wanted.”

Ponder is the first commitment in Florida State's 2026 class. He says he can help the program in a number of ways.

“I would describe my game as a big force,” Ponder added. “I use my strength and my big size to my advantage. I’m always the strongest guy on the court, so I have to use what I can to get my advantages. I watch a lot of Shaq, you know, big and strong players like that. I’ve reshaped my body over the past six months, I’m all the way down to 280 now, and that has helped me to be able to run the floor. My motor and my second effort are better now, too.”

Florida State's 2025-26 season starts in the fall.

Florida State basketball has a new head coach

Luke Loucks is the new head coach at Florida State basketball. He played his college basketball for the Seminoles. Loucks has spent the last nine years working as an assistant coach in the NBA, for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Loucks replaces Leonard Hamilton, who was at Florida State for more than 20 seasons. Hamilton resigned as head coach at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, after missing four consecutive NCAA tournaments.

The addition of Ponder is a big deal for Loucks, who is trying to continue the proud basketball tradition at Florida State. While the Seminoles are known nationally as a football school, the basketball program there has also seen success. Hamilton made it to the Sweet 16 of March Madness three times in the last eight years.

Loucks' first roster at Florida State for this upcoming season includes seven transfers. They include Clemson transfer forward Chauncey Wiggins.

Florida State basketball fans hope the future is bright for their new coach.