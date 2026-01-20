The Kansas Jayhawks will face off against Colorado on Tuesday, but they will be without head coach Bill Self after he was hospitalized on Monday and did not travel with the team. Self released a statement on Tuesday morning via the university reassuring fans that he was doing better, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

“I’m feeling much better and I want to thank the well-wishers and the great team at LHM Health. I’ll be sitting out tonight’s game, and as I’ve said before, we have an elite coaching staff at KU, and I know our players are in good hands at Boulder,” Self wrote. “Jacque Vaughn will serve as the acting head coach tonight. He will rely on our great group of coaches, Jeremy Case, Kurtis Townsend, Joe Dooley and Tony Bland, throughout the game to lead them.”

In the offseason, Bill Self suffered a health scare that required a heart procedure, but there wasn’t any specific information regarding the reason for the longtime Kansas coach’s recent hospitalization.

Article Continues Below

This is Self’s 23rd season at the helm as head coach of the Jayhawks. During that time, he’s complied an overall record of 623-162. He’s led Kansas to 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, including two national championships in 2007-08 and 2021-22. The only time in his Kansas tenure that he did not lead the program to the NCAA Tournament was in 2019-20 when the tournament was canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Jayhawks are currently 13-5 and 3-2 in Big 12 play. They are ranked at No. 19 and looking to add to their two-game win streak.