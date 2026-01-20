Kansas basketball faced an unexpected development Monday. Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was hospitalized earlier in the day, forcing the program to adjust its plans ahead of a road matchup vs. Colorado. The news immediately raised questions about roster stability and preparation as Kansas moves forward without its longtime leader on the sideline.

Self will not coach Tuesday night’s game vs. the Buffaloes after the university hospitalized him earlier in the day. School officials took Self to Lawrence Memorial Hospital after he began feeling unwell and administered IV fluids as a precaution. The university emphasized that it made the decision out of caution.

Despite reports that he was feeling better after treatment, the Jayhawks traveled to Boulder without Self. Kansas enters the game ranked No. 19 nationally and is coming off wins vs. previously undefeated No. 2 Iowa State and Baylor, which makes the absence of its longtime head coach a central storyline ahead of the conference matchup.

The Field of 68 shared the update Tuesday on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, detailing the circumstances surrounding the Hall of Fame coach's hospitalization and confirming that he will miss the game at Colorado.

Article Continues Below

“NEWS: Bill Self was taken to the hospital out of an ‘abundance of caution’ and won’t coach tomorrow’s game at Colorado, Kansas announced.”

With longtime assistant Norm Roberts having retired in 2025 after previously handling those duties, Tony Bland will take on expanded sideline responsibilities for the first time during Self's medical absence.

Self’s hospitalization marks the third notable health-related interruption for the 63-year-old since 2022. While Kansas has not provided a specific timetable for his return beyond Tuesday’s game, the program emphasized a cautious approach given his medical history.

For now, Kansas turns its focus to execution and continuity as it prepares for the matchup in Boulder. The Jayhawks will aim to maintain composure and consistency while awaiting further updates on Self’s recovery.