Kansas Jayhawks star freshman Darryn Peterson is still not over his injury troubles early in his college basketball career. Peterson missed his eighth game in the 2025-26 season on Tuesday, as Kansas basketball took care of business against the Towson Tigers without him.

Peterson missed seven games in a row due to a hamstring issue before returning to action on Dec. 7 against the Missouri Tigers. He suited up in the next game against the NC State Wolfpack and scored 17 points to go with five rebounds and four assists before leaving the contest in the second half with a quad issue.

Following the Towson game, Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self said that Peterson practiced on Monday but was not at 100 percent. Self, however, offered a much favorable update on Peterson's injury.

“It's not his hamstring, so at least we've got that going for us, but he's frustrated. He's frustrated,” Self said, per Matt Tait of Wave the Wheat.

Article Continues Below

In another report by Shreyas Laddha of The Kansas City Star, Self revealed that Peterson is dealing with cramps.

Despite the seemingly minor nature of Peterson's injury, his absence surely is not helping the Jayhawks on the court. Kansas basketball has the depth and talent to survive teams like Towson, but the Jayhawks need Peterson to deal with stronger competition. On the season, Peterson is averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, while shooting 52.8 percent from the field.

It remains to be seen when Peterson can give it a go again. The soonest he can rejoin his team on the floor will be on Dec. 22 against the Davidson Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, which will be Kansas' last game in 2025.