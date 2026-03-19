There is no time during the college basketball season where draft stocks can change more than during the NCAA Tournament. Every year, players soar up draft boards after big March Madness performances. Likewise, because games are played under the bright lights and watched by the masses, poor performances can lead to prospects falling down draft boards. The 2026 NBA Draft is looking like it can become one of the best draft classes ever, and with few international players in this class, it consists almost entirely of collegiate players who will be playing in the NCAA Tournament. With that said, here are the 10 best draft prospects in each region of the March Madness bracket.

East Region

1. Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Darryn Peterson is one of the most polarizing prospects in recent memory. He very well could go first overall because the scoring potential is that impressive. Peterson can score whenever he wants from anywhere on the court. However, his freshman season at Kansas has been a rollercoaster ride. He has missed much time with cramping and injury issues, and Peterson has far too often subbed out of games under his own accord.

Many have questioned his competitiveness, and some wonder if he is just gearing up for the jump to the NBA, but there is no denying the potential he has at the NBA level. A great tournament run could really prove the doubters wrong.

2. Cameron Boozer, Duke

Cameron Boozer is slated to become just the fifth freshman ever to win the Naismith Player of the Year award. With the highest KenPom rating ever, Boozer has already established himself as one of the best college basketball players of the 21st century. He is the leader of the overall number one seed, too, and an iconic March Madness run could catapult him to even becoming one of the greatest college basketball players in history.

Despite that, Boozer doesn't even rank as the top prospect in his region, and that just goes to show how stacked the 2026 NBA Draft class will be. Regardless, Boozer will almost surely go in the top three. He has touch down low and can knock down shots outside. His collegiate production and winning at such a young age is truly jaw-dropping, and that will almost certainly follow Boozer to the NBA. Many even consider him to be the most sure-thing in this draft class. The only concerns are that he is a little bit of a tweener defensively, and his reliance on having his back to the basket in the post on offense is a little bit outdated.

3. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. is bound for the NBA Draft lottery. However, he will be out for the opening weekend with a back issue that has plagued him for much of the season. If Louisville is able to survive without him, Brown would serve as the ultimate form of reinforcement when he is healthy, and he could display his NBA-level talent in the later rounds. Brown is a dynamic scorer with great positional size.

4. Braylon Mullins, UConn

Braylon Mullins is one of the many shooters on UConn's always competitive roster. The Huskies are trying to win their third championship in four years, and doing so would drastically boost Mullins' draft stock, as it has done for former UConn players who won a championship, like Donovan Clingan, Cam Spencer, and Jordan Hawkins.

5. Patrick Ngongba, Duke

Patrick Ngongba will likely be out during Duke's Round of 64 matchup, but he should return soon thereafter, and the Blue Devils will need him for an expected deep run. The big man can score down low, and he swallows up rebounds. He isn't as great of a shot blocker as is ideal in the modern NBA, but he should be a solid player for a long time.

6. Isaiah Evans, Duke

Duke's roster is littered with future NBA players. Isaiah Evans is the team's marksman, and his shooting should translate well to the next level. Evans gets up 7.4 3-point shooters per game, and he shoots 36.5% from deep despite often attempting high-degree of difficulty shots. Evans can make 3-pointers from the catch-and-shoot, off the bounce, and off movement.

7. Flory Bidunga, Kansas

When Peterson has been out, it has been Flory Bidunga who has led the way for Kansas. The six prospects above him in the East Region in these rankings are likely first-round picks. Bidunga could go either in the first or in the second round, depending on how he plays in March.

8. Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

Tarris Reed is a 265-pound beast, and against a Furman team without much size, he could really get to work in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Reed doesn't shoot and doesn't have a handle, but he is efficient inside and a great shot blocker.

9. Ryan Conwell, Louisville

With Brown Jr. expected to miss some time, Ryan Conwell has a prime opportunity to step up under the bright lights in a big way for Louisville. With an average of 18.7 points per game, Brown's backcourt partner in crime has actually been Louisville's top scorer this season.

10. Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Bruce Thornton has long been viewed as more of a great college player than one who will find success in the NBA, but there is no denying the production. The Ohio State guard is simply a gamer. After a 20.2 point-per-game season, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Thornton finds a role in the NBA.

West Region

1. AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Peterson and Boozer were mentioned above. AJ Dybantsa is the third prospect in the running to go first overall. He led the entire nation in scoring (25.3 points per game) as a freshman at BYU. He can score from anywhere, but his athletic abilities make him most unstoppable when he gets downhill or runs in transition. Dybantsa is also a great point-of-attack defender. A BYU Cinderella run won't be easy to accomplish with Richie Saunders sidelined, but that just means Dybantsa has the chance to even further prove himself.

2. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Darius Acuff is the hottest name in the draft community right now. Everyone has long known he can score, but he has taken his bucket-getting ability to new heights over the last month. The Arkansas guard scored 49 points in mid-February and then went for 91 points over three conference tournament games. This stretch has included some true highlight moments. Acuff has also answered questions about his willingness to pass during his freshman season. His 6.5 assists per game are the most in the SEC. Now, Acuff is surely in the running to go top five in this loaded draft.

3. Koa Peat, Arizona

The West Region is the weakest when it comes to prospect depth, but Arizona makes up for it with four of the 10 NBA-bound players to look out for in the NCAA Tournament. Koa Peat and the next player on this list both have a case as the best of the Wildcat bunch. Peat's game is a little bit old school, as evidenced by his big-man skill set in a forward's body. Some 3-point makes during March Madness would go a long way in showing Peat's game will translate to the next level. He already has some mid-range touch and the ability to bang down low, but a lack of an outside shot and defensive concerns could lead to a wide draft range for Peat come draft day.

4. Brayden Burries, Arizona

Peat's teammate, Brayden Burries, has a clearer path to NBA success, but perhaps a lower ceiling. Burries should find success as an NBA shooter no matter what. However, there are also concerns about Burries, specifically related to his not having enough playmaking knack to play the point guard, but being a little undersized for the shooting guard spot. Regardless, Peat and Burries are freshmen who have operated as arguably the two best players on an Arizona team that is a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

5. Dailyn Swain, Texas

Dailyn Swain's March Madness journey has already begun. The Texas player helped the Longhorns win their First Four game over NC State by a score of 68-66. Swain is an athletic wing who has gotten better each season of his career. His 3-point shot, in particular, improved enough to turn him into a legitimate draft prospect this year.

6. Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Acuff isn't the only player who can light up the scoreboard on John Calipari's team. Meleek Thomas is a microwave scorer in his own right. He has averaged 15.4 points per game and seems destined for a sixth-man sparkplug role at the next level. Thomas is raw and inconsistent, though, so if he ends up declaring, he may need some development time. Calipari players are no longer exclusively destined to leave directly to the NBA after just one collegiate season, as they used to be.

7. Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas isn't a flashy player, but he uses his sheer size to alter shots at the rim and collect rebounds. The Lithuanian is a good bet to be a solid NBA rotation player at the center position, even if he doesn't have the potential to be a star.

8. Braden Smith, Purdue

With just one more assist Braden Smith will be the all-time NCAA assist leader. High-level playmaking is exactly what the Purdue player will bring to the next level. Smith likely won't be an NBA All-Star or big scoring threat, but he can set the table for his teammates and make sure the basketball is secure. That has long-term backup point guard written all over it.

9. Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

Ivan Kharchenkov is another freshman on Arizona's deep roster, and his draft buzz has been growing louder as the season has progressed. Kharchenkov is a versatile glue player who does a little bit of everything for the Wildcats. The German wing can slash, facilitate, rebound, and defend. Shooting will be his swing skill, but he has shown some potential in that area.

10. Mason Falslev, Utah State

Mason Falslev hasn't received a lot of draft hype yet, but March Madness provides the perfect spotlight to showcase that he deserves draft consideration. Falslev hits 3-points, is highly efficient, and can create for his teammates. He has also impressed in regards to racking up steals, as he has led the Mountain West Conference in that statistic in each of the past two seasons. A tournament win could get Falslev into the second-round. An upset victory over Arizona in round two would do even more than that.

South Region

1. Kingston Flemings, Houston

Kingston Flemings is a do-it-all point guard who will fit just about any scheme in the NBA. He is explosive and can get downhill, but he also has a reliable jumper. Flemings also creates for his teammates and plays defense at the point of attack. Last year, Houston made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament championship game. They are arguably even better with Flemings on the roster, and another deep March Madness run could lock him into the top five of the 2026 NBA Draft.

2. Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Keaton Wagler was not thought of as a highly-billed prospect coming into the season, but he has played his way into becoming one of the best players that will hear their name called on draft day. He is a jumbo guard who has become the best player on a very good Illinois team. Wagler's combination of 3-point shooting (40.2%) and playmaking (4.4 assists per game) makes for an intriguing offensive future.

3. Thomas Haugh, Florida

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Thomas Haugh was a key player for Florida when they won the national championship last year. Instead of going to the NBA like a bunch of his teammates, he returned to school and will help the team try to repeat as champions. This year, Haugh has taken on a much bigger role and spent more time on the wing. He is a great slasher but can also get hot from 3-point land.

4. Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

Chris Cenac is viewed as a developmental project, but his numbers at Houston haven't been all that bad for a raw player. Regardless, with a few years of development, Cenac could bring an inside-outside skill set to the table, as he's athletic enough to thrive down low but has also shown some shooting potential.

5. Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Tyler Tanner has one thing going against him, and that is that he is small. If he were three inches taller and 20 pounds heavier, he'd almost surely be a lottery lock. Instead, the generously listed 6-footer is going to have to continue proving himself. The skill level isn't the concern, as Tanner is a beast on the offensive end of the floor.

6. Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois

Tomislav Ivisic is one of two brothers playing for Illinois. Both centers are huge, but Tomislav has the better NBA outlook. Not only is Ivisic a presence down low, but he has shown serious stretch potential. By averaging more than four 3-point attempts per game in each of the last two seasons, the 7-foot-1 big man has displayed serious confidence as a shooter.

7. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Bennett Stirtz has the making of a solid NBA backup at the next level. The guard does a little bit of everything for Iowa, but he will likely be able to scale down at the next level. He should be a play-now contributor for teams looking for talent that can help out right away.

8. Alex Condon, Florida

Another holdover from last year's championship team, Alex Condon has also taken a few steps forward in his play this year. Condon is currently slated for the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft. Condon's 3-pointer hasn't fallen as consistently as it did last year, and uncertainty with his jumper hurts his draft stock.

9. Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Pryce Sandfort has led Nebraska to arguably their best season in program history, and he has a chance to end the Cornhuskers' streak as the only power conference team without a March Madness win. He has a chance to make a claim for an NBA spot, too. Sandfort is great at utilizing screens, whether it is coming off them to shoot jumpers or using them in the pick-and-roll.

10. Henri Veesaar, UNC

With Caleb Wilson out, Henri Veesaar will have a chance to prove he is an NBA player during the NCAA Tournament. Veesaar is yet another projected second-round center in this class. The 2026 NBA Draft will be stacked with centers. Veesaar leaves a lot to be desired on defense, but he can score inside and outside on offense.

Midwest Region

1. Nate Ament, Tennessee

Nate Ament is a long and lanky wing scorer who can shoot over the top of opposing defenders. This archetype has become popular in the NBA over the years, and the Tennessee product seems destined for the NBA Draft lottery. With that said, his draft stock has actually gone down since the start of the season when he was in conversations with Dybantsa, Boozer, and Peterson. Ament scored 17.5 points per game as a freshman this season, and a solid tournament performance would revitalize his draft stock somewhat.

2. Labaron Philon, Alabama

Labaron Philon is the engine that makes the nation's most potent offense run. The Crimson Tide score a nation-leading 91.7 points per game, and Philon is responsible for 21.7 of those. He went from a mediocre-at-best 3-point shooter to an elite one this year. It is hard to predict how Alabama will perform in the NCAA Tournament, and in turn, how Philon's draft stock will be affected. Alabama could beat anybody and go on a serious run because their offense is that good, but a suspect defense means the team is also vulnerable to an upset loss that wouldn't do Philon's draft case any favors.

3. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

One-third of Michigan's huge frontcourt, Yaxel Lendeborg, is the piece that makes it all work for the Wolverines. With averages of 14.6 points, seven rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks, the forward in his sixth year of collegiate basketball has put up solid numbers across the board. NBA teams oftentimes wouldn't be interested in such an old prospect, but Lendeborg is viewed as someone who can help a team out right away.

4. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance has had an interesting career up to this point. He was just 17 years old during his freshman season at Arizona State. He showed lottery potential, albeit with some expected rawness due to his age, but then he suffered a knee injury that has held him back for much of his sophomore season, which has occurred with Kentucky. Quaintance only has four games played this season, and he will miss the opening weekend of tournament play. There is a chance he will come back for a late-tournament run, though. He'd have a lot to prove once getting back on the hardwood if he does get healthy.

5. Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Joshua Jefferson is the first player in Big 12 history with multiple triple-doubles in a single season. He stuffs the stat sheet for an Iowa State team with a couple of other intriguing prospects. Jefferson is an older prospect, he lacks great speed, and he isn't great on an island on defense, but a do-it-all wing would have to be intriguing for a number of NBA teams.

6. Aday Mara, Michigan

Aday Mara is 7-foot-3 and an absolute force inside. He scores his 2-pointers at a high clip, and nobody wants to go inside on him. Mara has averaged 2.6 blocks per game this season. It is perhaps a little worrisome that his two frontcourt partners out-rebounded him this year, though.

7. Morez Johnson, Michigan

Morez Johnson, the final member of Michigan's big three, is actually considered the best Michigan prospect by many this year. He is a bundle of energy who plays with a constant motor. Johnson will crash the glass hard and is a massive threat as a play finisher. He can secure putbacks, catch alley oops, and finish inside off of dump-offs.

8. Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Christian Anderson has stepped up in a big way since JT Toppin suffered a season-ending injury. Toppin was viewed as one of the very best players in the nation before he got hurt, but Texas Tech has not missed a beat with Anderson as their leader. The undersized guard is both one of the nation's great 3-point shooters and one of the top playmakers in the country.

9. Allen Graves, Santa Clara

Allen Graves is a popular pick for an unheralded prospect to watch out for in the NCAA Tournament. He has spent most of this season coming off the bench and playing limited minutes for Santa Clara, but the potential is evident. Graves has great feel and impressive shooting touch at 6-foot-9. It isn't hard to picture him becoming one of the biggest March Madness risers.

10. Amari Allen, Alabama

There is a chance that Amari Allen will return to school to improve his draft stock, but if he instead shoots up draft boards after an impressive March Madness run, he could hear his name called in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. Allen is 6-foot-8 and a solid passer. The 3-point shot is starting to develop, too.