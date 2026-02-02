George Costanza perfected the art of showmanship by going out on a high note. Kansas basketball star Darryn Peterson has inadvertently done the same thing throughout his freshman season. The potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft amazes fans and bewilders opponents when on the court, but his nights are frequently cut short due to cramping issues and injuries. He continues to leave everyone wanting more, including the scouts and executives who are slobbering all over his game.

Fortunately, it appears Peterson will suit up for Monday night's showdown with Texas Tech. The 6-foot-6 guard is not listed on the Big 12 availability report, per Michael Swain of Kansas Jayhawks on 247 Sports. Hopefully, he will be able to log a bigger workload, otherwise leaving Lubbock with a win will be an extremely difficult task.

Peterson shined in Saturday's 90-82 home victory over BYU, in a game that served as both an NBA showcase and a message to the rest of the conference. He posted 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting with three steals and three rebounds in just 20 minutes of action. Displaying a scintillating blend of skill and strength, the Canton, Ohio native made a game-changing impact in just one half. He hardly played in the final 20 minutes, though, and the Jayhawks stumbled as a result.

The Cougars stormed back in Lawrence, cutting a 21-point deficit to four with just one and a half minutes remaining in the contest. Kansas was deep enough to clinch the W, but the Darryn Peterson situation continues to raise curiosity and concern. Program legend Bill Self chalked up the inactivity to cramping, which has been a recurring problem, leading many to wonder if the team will ever have a fully unleashed No. 22 this season.

Fortunately, the abbreviated version is still making quite a difference. Perhaps Peterson can alleviate public skepticism about his durability when he and Kansas (16-5, 6-2) battle Texas Tech (16-5, 6-2). Opening tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.