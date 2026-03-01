A few games into their spring training slate, the Chicago Cubs are in a bit of a slide. The Cubs dropped their third game in a row Sunday, falling to the Chicago White Sox 8-1. Although things didn't work out against their crosstown rivals, Chicago's marquee free agent addition, third baseman Alex Bregman, slammed his first home run of the spring against the Sox. ClutchPoints shared Bregman's blast via X, formerly Twitter.

“Alex Bregman SMACKS his first HR as a Cub,” posted the sports-focused page on Sunday afternoon.

Bregman's solo shot was the one run the Cubs pushed across on Sunday. It couldn't have come at a better time for the star third baseman. Bregman is preparing to leave Chicago's spring training to join Team USA ahead of the upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC). For the next few weeks, Matt Shaw will likely take the reins at third. Can the sophomore show that he deserves more playing time this coming season with a strong exhibition performance?

Cubs have Matt Shaw waiting in the wings behind Alex Bregman

While Shaw's rookie campaign helped lead the Cubs back towards Bregman this winter, there were certainly some high points for Shaw in 2025. The former first-rounder looks to receive a good amount of playing time around the infield for Chicago this coming season. In fact, he might prove to be one of the league's best utility men if he continues to progress.

Over the next few weeks, Shaw will not showcase his ability to the Cubs, but to other teams who might be interested in trading for the ex-top prospect. During that time, Bregman hopes to help lead Team USA to their second WBC title. If both third baseman showcase their considerable talent over this time frame, then a potential Chicago march back to the playoffs could get further than last season's disappointing exit.