The madness was on full display on Sunday as St. John's and Kansas went toe to toe in a down-to-the-wire affair in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.

In the end, St. John's escaped with the win, 67-65, after Dylan Darling scored a layup as time expired. It was Darling's only basket of the game.

The No. 5 Red Storm advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999, while the No. 4 Jayhawks, who almost completed a 14-point comeback, suffered an early exit for the third straight year.

Fans took to X to express their thoughts on the wild ending.

“A layup buzzer-beater has to be the worst way to lose,” said @OldHeadHST.

“That shot changes your whole life and ruins someone else’s immediately,” added @Unc_Approved.

“What a game. This is what it's all about!” posted @wyldsyntax.

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“What a moment for Dylan Darling and St. John’s! A buzzer-beater to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16—that’s exactly what March Madness is all about. Pure drama, clutch nerves, and unforgettable scenes. THIS. IS. MARCH,” wrote @ArvindBudane.

“Kansas fans just stared at the screen in silence,” commented @okayyyy37.

St. John's was led by Zuby Ejiofor with 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while Bryce Hopkins added 18 points, seven rebounds, and two steals.

Darling had missed all four of his shots in the game—0-of-4 from beyond the arc—before hitting the game-winner.

The Red Storm only went 36% from the field, while allowing the Jayhawks to shoot 44%. They, however, capitalized on Kansas' 16 turnovers, scoring 18 points off them.

Darry Peterson, in possibly his last game for the Jayhawks, had 21 points on 5-of-15 shooting.