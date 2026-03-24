The Detroit Pistons continued their strong run with another statement victory, as Daniss Jenkins delivered a standout performance against the Los Angeles Lakers. A clutch, game-winning shot capped the win, demonstrating Jenkins' confidence in a crucial moment.

Jenkins turned in a career night, finishing with a career-high 30 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. The Pistons relied on him towards the end of the game, and his performance was crucial as they narrowly defeated a resurgent Los Angeles team 113-110.

With the victory, the Pistons remain firmly atop the Eastern Conference standings at 52-19, five games ahead of the second-place Boston Celtics. It marked their fourth consecutive win and seventh in their last eight games, while the Lakers saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end.

Jenkins took control late, scoring critical points down the stretch. He sized up Austin Reaves on the right wing, delivered a powerful jab step, and created space with a smooth step-back before knocking down a confident mid-range jumper to put Detroit in front. He then converted key free throws to seal the win, maintaining composure in a tightly contested matchup.

The NBA shared Jenkins’ postgame reaction on X, formerly Twitter, in which he discussed his fearless mindset after burying the decisive shot.

“I’m in that position for a reason. I just have to go out and be me.”

Article Continues Below

"I'm in that position for a reason, I just gotta go out and be me." Daniss Jenkins (career-high 30p) on his game-winner! pic.twitter.com/pWd6QSWO8u — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2026

The league’s post underscored the second-year guard's confidence following his career-best performance. His response reflects the growing trust Detroit has placed in him during high-pressure situations.

The result further reinforces the Pistons’ status as a legitimate contender. Jenkins continues to emerge as a reliable late-game option, adding another dimension to the team’s success.

Ultimately, Detroit is building momentum at the right time. With Jenkins’ production rising and the team’s winning streak continuing, the Pistons look increasingly dangerous as the postseason approaches, with contributions coming from across the roster. The team is also expected to welcome back superstar point guard Cade Cunningham around the start of the playoffs after a collapsed lung, which would provide a massive boost.