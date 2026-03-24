Ime Udoka didn't hold back on the officiating throughout the Houston Rockets' 132-124 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Udoka is going through the fourth season of his head coaching career in the NBA, his third with the Rockets. He has brought the team back to playoff contention, hoping to make a deep run this season with star duo Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun leading the offense.

However, they have been vulnerable to upset losses. They sustained their latest defeat to the Bulls, losing the free throw battle 23-15. Udoka reflected on the loss after the game, calling out the referees for how they assessed flagrant fouls and technical fouls throughout the night.

“Flagrants soft a** hell was nothing, and then the techs were soft too. I am not about to complain about a soft crew,” Udoka said, per reporter Lachard Binkley.

Let's just say Ime wasn't happy with the referees. “Flagrants soft a** hell was nothing, and then the techs were soft too. I am not about to complain about a soft crew.” pic.twitter.com/yuNiZOhoQO — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) March 24, 2026

How Ime Udoka, Rockets performed against Bulls

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Ime Udoka and the Rockets have some self-reflecting to do, falling to the Bulls in a stunning upset on the road.

Four players scored in double-digits for Houston in the loss. Kevin Durant led the squad with a stat line of 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He shot 15-of-23 from the field, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line. Alperen Sengun came next with a triple-double of 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Amen Thompson followed with 23 points and three rebounds, while Reed Sheppard provided 13 points and six assists.

Houston fell to a 43-28 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers while trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets.

The Rockets will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They take on the Timberwolves as tip-off will take place on March 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET.